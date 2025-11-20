FG Vs Nnamdi Kanu: A Timeline

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday convicted the self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, of terrorism against the Federal Government.

Justice Omotosho sentenced Kanu to life imprisonment for on counts one, four, five, and six, instead of a death sentence.

He also sentenced the IPOB leader to 20 years imprisonment and five years imprisonment on Count Seven, with no option of fine.

READ ALSO: Court Sentences Nnamdi Kanu To Life Imprisonment

He said the sentence shall run concurrently.

While delivering judgment, the judge said the prosecution proved its case against Kanu beyond a reasonable doubt.

The judgment came after several years of legal battle.

Here is a timeline of major happenings during his trial, since his arrest in October 2015:

2015

October 14: Kanu was arrested in Lagos by the Department of State Services (DSS) on charges of terrorism and treasonable felony.

November 23: He was arraigned before an Abuja Magistrates’ Court on charges of criminal conspiracy, intimidation, and membership of an unlawful society. His case was later transferred to the Federal High Court for treasonable felony.

2017

April 25: The IPOB leader was granted bail by the Federal High Court in Abuja on health grounds, with a ₦100 million bond and strict conditions (including refraining from interviews and public gatherings).

April 28: He fulfilled the bail conditions and was released from Kuje Prison.

August: The Federal Government filed a motion to revoke his bail, citing alleged violations.

September: A military operation at his Umuahia home in Abia State led to his disappearance. Lawyers claimed he fled for safety, but the government accused him of jumping bail. His bail was revoked, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

2022

February 10: The Kenyan government filed an affidavit confirming Kanu entered Kenya on May 12, 2021, as a British citizen, with no official record of departure. This bolstered claims of his unlawful rendition to Nigeria.

2023

December 15: The Supreme Court overturned a Court of Appeal judgment that had acquitted him and struck out terrorism-related charges. It reinstated the terrorism-related charges and ordered the trial to continue.

2025

February 8: The Federal High Court in Abuja ordered that Kanu be brought to court for a resumed trial on February 10, confirming his continued DSS custody since June 2021.

March 21: Trial resumed before Justice James Omotosho. Kanu was re-arraigned on seven terrorism-related counts and pleaded not guilty.

June 24: The Kenyan High Court ruled his 2021 arrest and transfer to Nigeria were unlawful, awarding damages.

September 22: Federal High Court advanced hearing on Kanu’s application for release or improved medical access to September 26, in response to concerns about his health.

September 26: The Court ordered the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to constitute a medical panel to assess his health and fitness for trial.

October 26: Following NMA’s report certifying him medically fit, the court denied his request for hospital transfer. Proceedings were adjourned to October 23 for the defence to open, with trial sessions fixed for October 23, 27, 28, 29, and 30.

November 4: Justice Omotosho gave Kanu until November 5 to defend terrorism charges or waive his right.

November 7: The court fixed judgment for November 20 in Kanu’s terrorism trial.

November 12: Kanu asked the Court of Appeal, Abuja, to stay further proceedings in his trial before Justice Omotosho.

November 20: The Federal High Court in Abuja convicted Kanu on all seven counts brought against him and sentenced him to life imprisonment for terrorism.