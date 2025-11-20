Terrorism Charges: Court Convicts Nnamdi Kanu Of All Seven Counts

The Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted the self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, of terrorism against the Federal Government.

Justice James Omotosho, while delivering judgment, said the prosecution proved its case in the seven counts against Kanu beyond a reasonable doubt.

On Count One, he said that the defendant failed to respond to the broadcast accusation and deliberately refused to enter his defence on it.

Omotosho stated that evidence shown by the prosecution revealed that the defendant ordered the sit-at-home order in the South-East region.

He said Kanu committed an act of terrorism against Nigeria by making a broadcast threatening that people would die and the world would be at a standstill.

The judge said the defendant knew what he was doing and was bent on carrying out the threats without consideration for the lives of his own people.

“From the uncontroverted evidence of the prosecution, it is clear that the defendant carried out a preparatory act of terrorism. He had the duty to explain himself, but failed to do so,” Omotosho said.

