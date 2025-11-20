LIVE: Court Delivers Judgment In Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial

After several years of standing trial on terrorism allegations, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, will know his fate today as the court delivers its judgment on the case.

Kanu’s trial has been one of Nigeria’s most talked about legal battles in recent years. He was first arrested in 2015 and charged with treasonable felony and terrorism, but the case has since taken numerous turns.

In 2017, Kanu fled the country while out on bail, following a military operation at his residence during the time of “Operation Python Dance” In the South-East.

In June 2021, he was arrested in Kenya under contentious circumstances and brought back to Nigeria, a move his legal team and IPOB describe as an “extraordinary rendition.”

Moment Nnamdi sat in court, awaiting the commencement of the judgement on his case. pic.twitter.com/hCQBa3Msiy Advertisement — Channels Television (@channelstv) November 20, 2025

Upon his return, the charges were expanded to 15 counts, including terrorism and incitement to violence.

Kanu’s defense has repeatedly challenged the trial’s legitimacy. They argue that fundamental legal and procedural errors, including possible violations of international extradition law and jurisdictional rules, undermine the prosecution’s case.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, is representing the Federal Government, while Nnamdi Kanu is representing himself.

10:20am: The judgement is on…

10:15am: The judge starts reading the judgement.

10:14am: Judge says that because of Kanu’s aggressiveness and unruliness, the judgement will be taken in his absence.

10:11am: The judge says he appealed to Kanu severally, but “in his usual manner, he refused to comport himself. Nobody is above the law. If we allow people to act how they please, it will out rule the sanctity of the court.”

10:10am: The judge says it is a constitutional right for a defendant to be present in his trial. He says God established the court for justice. The unruly behavior of Kanu is not new, the judge says. “We have seen instances where the defendant beats his clients, shutting them up.”

10:09am: Awolowo: S 266 ( 1A), says it is in the interest of justice that the court should function according to the law.

10:08am: Kanu, who was led out, is not back with his lawyers.

10:07am: The judge is back. He says he asked the defendant to comport himself. The judgement has to go on.

Moment Kanu Insisted On Speaking Against Judge’s Directive During Trial#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/6qP5juZ1fM — Channels Television (@channelstv) November 20, 2025

10:00am: Kanu has refused to release the microphone to the DSS as instructed by the judge.

9:59am: The judge is asking the DSS to take him out of the courtroom. There is a back and forth ongoing.

9:59am: Kanu is telling the court to show him where it is written his final written address can be waived.

9:58am: The judge is asking him to comport himself.

9:57am: Kanu is insisting that he is entitled to file his final written address.

9:56am: The judge insisted he is going on to deliver his judgment.

9:52am: Justice Omotosho speaks, Says most of the issues raised here have been raised by Kanu severally in this court. This court is bound by that order. However, the issues as regards to the court of appeal and the stay of proceedings, shall not be entertained. S306, ACJA, shall not entertain same. There are two types of bail and the case before the court, does not not fall within it. Hearing of the case has been concluded.

9:49am: Kanu is asking to be granted bail in view of the concurrent judgment of superior courts.

9:42am: Kanu is asking why he should be in detention over charges that doesn’t exist. He insists that he did not jump bail.

9:42am: Kanu says charge sheet does not display any existing written law

9:39am: Awomolo did not file any counter affidavit for bail. He urges the court to dismiss the application of Kanu for lacking merit.

9:38am: The notice of bail is brought under section 158 of the ACJA. Kanu is seeking bail on liable terms.

9:34am: Kanu says he did enter his defence. What he did not do, however, is to call his witnesses.

9:33am: Kanu claims he filed a motion on November 12 praying that substantial constitutional issues arising in the trial be referred to the Court of Appeal. Another one dated November 11 praying the court to order prosecution to file his final written address. Another motion dated November 17 asking that he be released on bail. According to him, he personally filed them and served on the prosecution. These are the motions he filed:

9:27am: Kanu adopts his motions. Says count 7 does not exist and destroys the entire trial.

9:26am: Justice Omotosho consolidated the three motions.

9:20am: Kanu says he has a motion of notice filed at the court of appeal. He is identifying all the notice filed.

9:14am: The judge starts the hearing with appearances. He states that there is decorum in the courtroom and it will be followed.

9:12am: Nnamdi Kanu begins speaking. He says there is no judgment as he has filed his processes. He says no judgement would hold.