Palmer To Miss Three More Chelsea Games After Toe Break

By Channels Television
Updated November 21, 2025
Chelsea’s English midfielder #10 Cole Palmer leaves the pitch after being substituted off during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on September 20, 2025. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

 

Chelsea and England forward Cole Palmer will miss two Premier League games and the Champions League clash with Barcelona next week after fracturing a toe, coach Enzo Maresca said on Friday.

Maresca said that 23-year-old Palmer, who had just returned to training after two months out with a groin injury, had suffered the injury at home.

He apparently stubbed his toe on a door at night.

Palmer will be sidelined for Saturday’s trip to Burnley, the home game against Barcelona on Tuesday and next weekend’s Premier League match against leaders Arsenal.

“He is probably not available for tomorrow for sure, Barcelona for sure or Arsenal for sure,” said Maresca.

“Unfortunately, he had an accident at home where he hit his toe but it is nothing important — but he won’t be back in the next week.”

Palmer scored twice when Chelsea won the Club World Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain in July and is expected to be an integral part of the England squad at the World Cup next year.

