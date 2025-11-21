Shettima Arrives South Africa For G20 Summit

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Johannesburg, South Africa, where he will be representing President Bola Tinubu at the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

He was received at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Johannesburg by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun; Nigeria’s Chargé d’Affaires to South Africa, Ambassador Alexander, among others.

President Tinubu was earlier scheduled to be in South Africa on Wednesday, November 19, following an invitation from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

However, the President cancelled his trip to receive security briefings, following the abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi and the attack on worshippers at Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State.

READ ALSO: Shettima Departs Abuja To Represent Tinubu At G20 Summit In South Africa

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha said Shettima will engage foreign leaders and development partners on issues relating to the economy, security, climate change, among others during the summit.

He will also hold bilateral meetings in furtherance of the Renewed Hope Agenda and discuss regional and international peace, security, and development.

The G20 meeting, scheduled to hold from November 22 to 23 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, will feature leaders from the world’s top 20 economies, as well as representatives from the European Union, the African Union, and key financial institutions.

Themed “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability,” the two-day summit will afford participants, including Vice President Shettima, the opportunity to deliberate extensively on issues concerning the economy, financing for development and debt burden and climate change as well as equitable food system.

The Vice President will return to Nigeria at the end of the engagements.