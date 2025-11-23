×

Trump Blasts Ukraine For ‘Zero Gratitude’ To US As Talks Start

Top US and Ukrainian representatives met in Geneva for talks on a proposal to halt the war.

By Ignatius Igwe
Updated November 23, 2025
Twitter
(FILES) (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on February 25, 2025 shows US President Donald Trump (L) on February 24, 2025, and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) on February 23, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON and Tetiana DZHAFAROVA / AFP)

 

US President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Ukraine again of lacking “gratitude” for Washington’s support against Russia’s invasion, as top US and Ukrainian representatives met in Geneva for talks on a proposal to halt the war.

“UKRAINE ‘LEADERSHIP’ HAS EXPRESSED ZERO GRATITUDE FOR OUR EFFORTS,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, while also re-airing frustration at the war’s “HUMAN CATASTROPHE” and attacking his predecessor Joe Biden, but offering no direct condemnation of Moscow.

READ ALSO: Brazil’s Bolsonaro Detained For Trying To Break Ankle Bracelet And Flee

AFP

More Stories