Trump Blasts Ukraine For ‘Zero Gratitude’ To US As Talks Start

US President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Ukraine again of lacking “gratitude” for Washington’s support against Russia’s invasion, as top US and Ukrainian representatives met in Geneva for talks on a proposal to halt the war.

“UKRAINE ‘LEADERSHIP’ HAS EXPRESSED ZERO GRATITUDE FOR OUR EFFORTS,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, while also re-airing frustration at the war’s “HUMAN CATASTROPHE” and attacking his predecessor Joe Biden, but offering no direct condemnation of Moscow.

AFP