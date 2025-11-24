South-East Reps Urge Tinubu To Consider Pardon For Nnamdi Kanu

The South-East caucus of the House of Representatives has urged President Bola Tinubu to consider a pardon for the convicted leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

They said releasing Kanu through pardon would open space for broader engagement between the Federal Government, elected leaders, and community stakeholders, leading to long-term peace.

The lawmakers, in a statement on Monday after a meeting, said Nigeria has, in critical moments, relied on presidential magnanimity to heal divisions and consolidate peace.

“Indeed, the authors of our constitution conceived of Section 175 in anticipation that the bare dictates of the law may sometimes prove insufficient in tackling complex legal issues that are better handled politically via Presidential discretion,” they said.

“It is our belief that an act of clemency by the President would resonate deeply across the country as a symbol of inclusiveness, fairness, and leadership that prioritises healing over division. It would send a clear message that dialogue is still possible, even in difficult circumstances.

“Finally, the caucus believes that the release of Mazi Kanu, through pardon, would open space for broader engagement between the Federal Government, elected leaders, and community stakeholders to chart a sustainable and peaceful path forward.

“Therefore, in the spirit of national healing, unity, and responsible leadership, we respectfully urge the President to consider this request as an investment in Nigeria’s long-term peace and cohesion,” they added.

‘Tension In South-East’

The National Assembly members lamented that the continued detention of Kanu had contributed significantly to tension and agitation in the South-East region.

They said that despite numerous calls for calm, the atmosphere remained strained.

According to them, a presidential act of mercy at this time has the potential to de-escalate tensions, restore normalcy, and reduce the cycle of security operations and civil resistance.

“Beyond its political nature, this matter has taken a deep emotional toll on families, communities, and the general population. The South-East has experienced profound social disruptions — closed markets, interrupted schooling, reduced commercial activity, and fear.

“A political resolution would ease these human burdens and allow communities to return to a dignified life,” they stated.

The lawmaker further noted that as elected representatives, they respect the judiciary and the processes that led to Kanu’s conviction.

“However, our responsibility also requires us to speak with clarity when a legal matter evolves into a broader national concern with serious humanitarian, economic, and security consequences.

“After extensive deliberation, the caucus resolved to humbly appeal to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, to consider a political and humanitarian intervention using the constitutional powers granted under Section 175 of the 1999 Constitution, to grant pardon to Mazi Kanu,” they added.

Conviction For Terrorism

The Federal High Court in Abuja had on November 20, 2025, sentenced Kanu to life imprisonment for terrorism.

Justice James Omotosho said the prosecution proved its case in the seven counts against Kanu beyond a reasonable doubt.

The judge said the IPOB leader knew what he was doing and was bent on carrying out the threats without consideration for the lives of his own people.

“From the uncontroverted evidence of the prosecution, it is clear that the defendant carried out a preparatory act of terrorism. He had the duty to explain himself, but failed to do so,” Omotosho said.

The judge also held that the threats of violence and killings, including the declaration of sit-at-home in the South East states, in his many broadcasts constituted acts of terrorism.

However, Kanu’s legal consultants vowed to challenge the judgment at the Court of Appeal.