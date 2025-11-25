Benue Assembly Extends Former Speaker Dajoh’s Suspension By Six Months

The political crisis in the Benue State House of Assembly is far from over, as the suspension of former Speaker Aondona Dajoh has been extended by another six months by the current Speaker, Alfred Berger.

The motion for the extension was moved by Terna Shimawua, the lawmaker representing Kyan State Constituency from Vandeikya Local Government Area, and seconded by Simon Gabo, representing Mata State Constituency from Ushongo Local Government Area.

The lawmakers justified the six-month extension on the basis of Dajoh’s failure to show remorse or apologise for his alleged attempt to impeach Governor Hyacinth Alia.

During the motion, the House conducted a voice vote, affirming the six-month extension, which has become the Assembly’s primary disciplinary tool.

The House further alleged that Dajoh, while serving his initial three-month suspension, colluded with the former Majority Leader, Saater Tiseer, who was suspended last week, in a plot to impeach the current Speaker, Berger.

Unless a political resolution is reached, as was the case during the first three-month suspension, Dajoh is expected to serve a total of nine months out of the 2025 legislative year.

This leaves his constituents in Gbemacha (Gboko West) without representation in the Assembly for an extended period.

Suspension

In August, the Benue State House of Assembly initially suspended former Speaker Aondona Dajoh for three months for his alleged attempt to impeach Governor Hyacinth Alia.

The motion was moved by Terna Shimawua and seconded by James Umoru from Apa State Constituency.

Notably, Shimawua, who moved the motion, had been suspended by Dajoh last Friday prior to his resignation as Speaker.

The new Speaker, Berger, reviewed Dajoh’s suspension and reduced it from six to three months without the usual vote on such matters.

In a related development, the Assembly, in August, confirmed the nomination of Timothy Yangien Ornguga as commissioner, reversing a previous rejection by Dajoh.

Ornguga, a law lecturer at Benue State University, along with James Dwem, had their nominations reinstated despite petitions against them, as Governor Alia maintained that neither had been convicted of any crime.

Surprisingly, lawmakers who had previously opposed their confirmation did not object when the new Speaker approved the nominations without a voice vote.

The House also lifted the suspension on three political office holders previously suspended by the Governor: Grace Adagba, Chairman of the Benue State Universal Basic Education Board; Maxwell Ogiri, Otukpo Local Government Chairman; and Michael Uper, Secretary of the State Lottery Board.