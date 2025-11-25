Ibadan Explosion: Illegal Gas Operators Must Immediately Vacate Sector, FG Warns

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has warned against unauthorised gas retail operations across the country, stating that the Federal Government would not hesitate to take action against them.

The warning comes on the heels of the reported gas explosion incident at the Biodun Alaadun area of Ona Ara local government area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, on Friday night, where three persons were confirmed dead.

Reports indicated that the explosion occurred while a tanker was discharging gas into a retail outlet.

While Ekpo mourned with the families of the victims, he warned that operations of illegal gas retailers will no longer be tolerated in the downstream sector.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic gas explosion that occurred on Friday, 21 November 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the Government and people of Oyo State, especially the families who lost loved ones and those who sustained injuries.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the explosion occurred while a gas tanker was offloading LPG into a 2.5MT illegal skid situated within a densely populated neighbourhood.

“The resulting blast caused extensive damage to nearby homes, shops, and a church. This incident was needless and entirely preventable. It is unacceptable for anyone to endanger lives by operating illegal gas facilities or engaging in unsafe practices”, the statement party said.

The Minister noted that although cooking with gas is safe, other factors, such as substandard equipment, negligence, and inability to obtain necessary operating licenses before commencing business, were some of the factors responsible for gas explosions.

“Gas is safe when handled responsibly. It is negligence, the use of substandard equipment, and unlawful operations that lead to tragedies such as this.”

According to him, the incident is currently being investigated by the federal government.

He urged residents and eyewitnesses to give necessary support to investigators on the incident, warning that the government will shut down illegal gas operations in the country.

“The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has commenced a full investigation into the incident.

“I urge residents and eyewitnesses to cooperate with investigators so that the exact cause can be established and future occurrences prevented. Let me be clear: illegal operators must immediately vacate the sector.

“The Federal Government will not hesitate to shut down unsafe sites, prosecute offenders, and enforce all safety regulations to protect lives, property, and public confidence in Nigeria’s gas sector”, he wrote.