PHOTOS: Zamfara Govt Sponsors Mass Wedding Of 200 Orphans, Widows

The Zamfara State Government, through the Zakkat and Endowment Board, has sponsored the mass wedding of 200 female orphans, widows, and less-privileged women as part of its 2025 social intervention programmes.

The event, held on Monday, also marked the conclusion of the board’s annual activities, which included business grants, debt relief support, poultry production training, and computer literacy programmes.

Speaking at the event, the First Lady of Zamfara State, Huriyya Dauda Lawal, said the mass wedding reflects the government’s commitment to enhancing the welfare of widows, orphans, and other vulnerable citizens.

She added that her office also provided essential household items to further support the newly married couples.

“For the 4th quarter of 2025, the Zakat Board has successfully delivered a series of life-changing interventions, which include: support for the marriage of 200 female orphans, through essential household items such as furniture, bedding, and a ₦200,000 dowry, to enable them to begin their marital lives with respect and comfort,” the first lady said.

“Settlement of debt-related cases across Shari’ah courts and correctional centres, granting deserving individuals a second chance to regain freedom and rebuild their lives honorably.

“Business grants of ₦50,000 each for 200 small-scale traders, many of whom are widows, orphans, and caregivers, boosting their capacity to earn a livelihood and become financially independent. Training and empowerment of 100 individuals in poultry production, each to receive a starter pack to establish their own poultry business.

“Computer literacy training for 10 orphans and children from less privileged homes, who will each be provided with mini computers to enhance their learning and future opportunities.

“These achievements symbolize the vision we share for a more empowered, self-reliant, and prosperous Zamfara State. To support these noble efforts, the office of the First Lady has also donated essential household items, further strengthening this intervention.”

The Executive Secretary of the Zamfara State Zakkat and Endowment Board, Habib Balarabe, said the initiative is aimed at reducing poverty and curbing street begging by supporting vulnerable families with the resources needed to start a stable home.

“We organize this event specially for the less-privileged people who are in Zamfara State. We organized it to marry 200 orphans. We also organize another program for them that will empower them while still in their houses, like giving them a token to start businesses,” Balarabe said at the event.

“We are doing it to reduce poverty in the state, and we are also doing it to reduce the way people are going around begging.”

Seventeen-year-old Zainab Mohammed, one of the newlywed brides, expressed her gratitude to the state government and said she preferred marriage over returning to school when asked about her choice.

“Honestly, I thank Almighty God and Prophet Mohammed, may the peace of God be with him. I am very happy. I am not an orphan. Honestly, I prefer marriage to going to school,” Mohammed said.

As part of the intervention, each couple received furniture and a cash gift of ₦30,000.

In addition, 100 beneficiaries who completed poultry production training also received starter packs to help them establish small-scale poultry businesses.

See photos from the event below: