Gunmen Kill APC Chieftain In Zamfara

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, Umar Moriki, has been reportedly killed by gunmen suspected to be armed bandits.

Moriki was reportedly attacked and shot dead on Saturday morning along the Gusau–Tsafe highway, near Fegi village in the Tsafe Local Government Area, while traveling from Gusau to Kaduna.

READ ALSO: Five Policemen Killed In Zamfara Bandit Ambush, Gov Lawal Mourns

The state chapter of the APC, under the leadership of Tukur Danfulani, confirmed the incident, describing it as a tragic loss to the party and the state.

In a statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of the party in Zamfara State, Yusuf Idris, the late APC stalwart had just participated in the party’s stakeholders’ meeting hosted by the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

Moriki held several key political positions during his lifetime, including as Vice Chairman of the Zurmi Local Government Area, Director-General of a state agency, and Special Adviser on Rural Electrification.

He also contested the Zurmi/Shinkafi House of Representatives seat in the 2023 elections.

Moriki died at the age of 62 and is survived by three wives and several children.

The APC described Moriki as a dedicated party man and community figure who devoted his life to public service and humanitarian support.