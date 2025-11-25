Tinubu Orders Total Security Cordon On Forests In Kwara, Niger, Kebbi

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a total security cordon over the forests in Kwara State following recent kidnappings and terrorist activities.

The President also directed the Air Force to expand its air surveillance across the innermost parts of the forests in Kwara State, where it is believed the terrorists are hiding.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, disclosed this on Tuesday on his X handle.

He said the presidential directive also applies to the Kebbi and Niger States axis, where many people are expected to be rescued.

According to him, the 24-hour air surveillance is to be maintained to complement the boots on the ground.

“Communities are also urged to provide timely information about strange movements and activities to aid the work of the security forces,” he said.

Terrorists attacked St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri, in Niger State, abducting more that 300 school children and staff in a resurgence of the mass kidnappings that have long harrowed Africa’s most populous country.

The same week, 25 schoolgirls were taken from the Government Comprehensive Girls Secondary School, Maga, Danko Wasagu Local Government Area in Kebbi State, and 38 worshippers were seized from a church in Eruku in Kwara State.

At least 50 taken from St Mary’s Catholic school managed to escape, but more than 265 children and teachers are still being held.

Nigeria’s first high-profile mas kidnapping was that of the Chibok schoolgirls in 2014, when Boko Haram forced 276 girls from their dormitories in the country’s northeast.

More than a decade later, about 90 of those girls are still missing.

Nigeria suffers from a persistent security crisis fuelled by jihadist attacks and violence by “bandit” gangs that raid villages, kill people, and kidnap for ransom.