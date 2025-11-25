Tinubu Transmits Legal Practitioners Bill To National Assembly

President Bola Tinubu has forwarded the Legal practitioners act (Repeal and Re-enactment) bill to the National Assembly, as part of major reforms aimed at strengthening legal practice in the country, for immediate consideration.

The proposed legislation seeks to enforce higher ethical standards, improve accountability within the profession and expand access to justice across the country.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, who read the President’s correspondence during plenary on Tuesday, disclosed that the bill introduces several key provisions, including the issuance of practice licenses to lawyers, a mandatory two-year tutelage period for new legal practitioners and compulsory continuous professional development programs.

In a separate development, the Senate adjourned its sitting in line with parliamentary tradition in honor of the late Senator Okechukwu Ezea (Enugu North) who passed away last week.