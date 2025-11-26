Police Rescue Couple, Arrest Suspected Kidnapper In Ondo

Operatives of the State Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Ondo State Police Command have rescued a couple and arrested a suspected kidnapper in Ita-Ogbolu community, Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Olusola Ayanlade, made this revelation on Wednesday in Akure, the state capital.

The police spokesperson while explaining how the operation was carried out, said, “The operation commenced in the early hours of today, November 26, 2025, at about 0530hrs, when the Command received a distress call reporting that Mr. David and his wife, both residents of Akure, Ondo State, had been kidnapped in their farm hut located along the Ondo–Ekiti border at Odeigede Camp.

“Acting swiftly on the information, the Commissioner of Police immediately directed that all operational assets must and should be deployed to ensure the safe rescue of the victims.”

The PPRO stated that operatives from the Iju–Itaogbolu Division and the State Anti-Kidnapping Squad (SAKS), working closely with vigilant youths of the community, advanced into the forest terrain in pursuit of the kidnappers.

“As the pressure from the combined team intensified, the suspected kidnappers abandoned the victims,” he said.

Ayanlade also disclosed that the man suffered machete cuts but managed to escape alongside his wife, after which the operatives promptly rescued them.

He further stated that one of the suspects was arrested in a hut and some items were recovered from him.

These include a Samsung Note 10 mobile phone, a sword, and a broken bottle.

According to Ayanlade, the suspect is currently being interrogated by the police, while all the exhibits have been recovered from him.

“The suspect has since been cooperating with investigators and giving useful information, aiding ongoing efforts to apprehend the fleeing accomplice(s).

All recovered exhibits have been handed over to SAKS for further investigation,” the statement added.