Russia Welcomes ‘Aspects’ Of New US Plan To End Ukraine War

Russia has seen the latest copy of a US plan to end the Ukraine war and views some of it positively, but other points require discussion, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

In comments to a Russian state TV reporter, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said the new draft required “truly serious analysis” and that Russia had not yet discussed it with anyone.

“Some aspects can be viewed positively, but many require special discussions among experts,” Ushakov told a state TV reporter.

Washington’s latest plan has not yet been published.

US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that it was a “fine-tuned” version of an earlier 28-point plan that would have seen Ukraine withdraw from its Donetsk region and cut the size of its army, points that Kyiv had criticised.

Ukraine said later it had reached an “understanding” with the US and that the two sides had pared back some of the points it disagreed with following talks in Geneva.

US officials will now meet with both sides in the hope of finalising the agreement, Trump said Tuesday.

The Kremlin confirmed earlier Wednesday that US special envoy Steve Witkoff would visit Moscow next week to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ushakov separately criticised Europe for getting involved in talks on ending the war, accusing them of “meddling” in the peace process.