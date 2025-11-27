Tinubu Approves Nigerian Team For Nigeria-US Security Group

President Bola Tinubu has approved the constitution of the Nigerian side of the US-Nigeria Joint Working Group as part of steps to deepen collaboration in tackling security challenges in the country.

The composition of the group was part of the agreement reached during the recent trip to Washington, DC, by a high-level Nigerian delegation led by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

The NSA, according to a statement on Thursday, is expected to lead the Nigerian side of the group and will be supported by a multi-stakeholder team comprising senior officials from relevant government establishments.

Other members of the Joint Working Group include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru; Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Bernard Doro; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Mohammed Mohammed, and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

“Ms. Idayat Hassan of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and Paul Alabi of the Embassy of Nigeria in the US will serve as the secretariat.

“President Tinubu urged members of the JWG to work assiduously with their US counterparts to ensure smooth operationalisation of all agreements across sectors,” the statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga. added.

Nigeria’s security challenges drew international attention when President Donald Trump raised the alarm over Christian genocide in Nigeria, threatening to send the US military to Nigeria “guns-a-blazing”.

But the Federal Government refuted the claim, saying it was taking steps to address the security challenges in the country.

Also, President Tinubu said the safety of Nigerians is his administration’s priority and insisted that the country remains committed to religious freedom and tolerance.

On November 21, the US House Subcommittee on Africa reviewed Nigeria’s redesignation as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC).

During the session, different speakers, while testifying before the subcommittee expressed divergent views on the killings in Nigeria.