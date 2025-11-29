Tinubu Nominates Omokri, Fani-Kayode, Ugwuanyi, Mahmud Yakubu, 28 Others As Ambassadors

President Bola Tinubu has nominated 32 persons including a former governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; immediate past chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmud Yakubu; ex-minister, Femi Fani-Kayode and ex-presidential aide, Reno Omokri as ambassadors.

Others in the list include a former governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu; a former deputy governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro.

Ondo Senator and businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim; a former Ekiti first lady, Erelu Angela Adebayo and former Adamawa Senator, Grace Bent also made the list of nominees.

Tinubu has already forwarded their names to the Senate for the confirmation of their appointment.

“In two separate letters to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, President Tinubu asked the Senate to consider and confirm expeditiously 15 nominees as career ambassadors and 17 nominees as non-career ambassadors,” presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga said in a statement issued on Saturday.

A breakdown of the list shows that there are four women on the career ambassadors’ list and six on the non-career ambassadors’ list.

The latest list of nominees came days after President Tinubu sent the first set of three names to the upper lawmaking body for confirmation.

More to follow…