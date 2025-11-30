×

Arsenal Battle Hard To Rescue Point From Resilient 10-Man Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo was sent off in the 38th minute at Stamford Bridge for a crude foul on Merino that caught the midfielder on his ankle.

By Channels Television
Updated November 30, 2025
Twitter
Chelsea’s Argentinian midfielder #08 Enzo Fernandez (L) gestures to Arsenal’s English defender #20 Noni Madueke (R) during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in London on November 30, 2025. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

 

Mikel Merino rescued Arsenal as the Premier League leaders battled to a 1-1 draw against 10-man Chelsea in a heavyweight title clash.

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo was sent off in the 38th minute at Stamford Bridge for a crude foul on Merino that caught the midfielder on his ankle.

Despite Caicedo’s dismissal, Trevoh Chalobah headed Chelsea from Reece James’ corner into the lead in the 48th minute.

Chelsea’s English defender #23 Trevoh Chalobah (2L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in London on November 30, 2025. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) 

But Merino’s close-range header from Bukayo Saka’s cross in the 59th minute ensured Arsenal emerged unscathed from a bruising encounter between the title rivals.

READ ALSO: Isak Scores First Premier League Goal As Liverpool Sink West Ham

Arsenal are five points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who beat Newcastle on Saturday, and sit six points above third-placed Chelsea.

Arsenal’s Spanish midfielder #23 Mikel Merino (R) celebrates after scoring their first goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in London on November 30, 2025. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) 

The Gunners remain the favourites to win their first Premier League crown since 2004, but Chelsea’s combative display suggested they could emerge as the biggest threat to the Gunners’ title aspirations.

Arsenal are unbeaten in 17 games in all competitions, winning 14 of those matches, while Chelsea have gone seven matches without losing in all competitions.

AFP

More Stories