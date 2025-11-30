Resident Doctors Suspend Nationwide Strike, Signs MoU With FG

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended their indefinite nationwide strike after reaching an agreement with the Federal Government.

In a post shared on his X handle on Saturday, NARD President Mohammad Suleiman confirmed the suspension of the strike.

“The National Executive Council of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors has resolved to suspend the ongoing total, indefinite and comprehensive strike action,” he wrote.

Suleiman said the suspension of the industrial action follows a series of conciliatory meetings with the Federal Government and the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that details the state of the 19-point demand of the association.

The NARD President listed outstanding issues to include the promotion arrears, noting that compilation has not been completed by the chief medical directors and/or medical directors (CMDs/MDs).

According to Suleiman, the deadline for the payment of the promotion arrears is in four weeks.

Weighing in on salary arrears, the NARD President said the deadline for the payment is four weeks, noting that the office of the head of the civil service of the federation (OHCSF) has provided a clear directive on the specialist allowance, with implementation to be handled by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC).

He said a committee has recommended the reabsorption of the “Lokoja 5” into the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, with full implementation expected within two weeks.

Suleiman outlined the highlights of the MoU, including the ongoing processes for the payment of the 25 and 35 per cent allowances and the accoutrement allowance.

NARD TICS: The Journey Thus Far.. It is not over, until it is over Good evening Distinguished NARDites Advertisement I greet you Militantly, The National Executive Council of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors has resolved to Suspend the ongoing Total, Indefinite and… pic.twitter.com/1JXGqIdlpj — Dr Mohammad Usman Suleiman (@mohagirei) November 29, 2025

The resident doctors had on November 1 commenced a nationwide “total, comprehensive, and indefinite” strike, demanding fair remuneration, payment of salary arrears, improved working conditions, adequate staffing, and the provision of essential medical infrastructure.

Their concerns also include excessive workloads, which they said directly affect the quality of healthcare delivered to Nigerians.

They demanded immediate payment of the outstanding 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund, settlement of five months’ arrears from the 25–35 per cent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure review, and other long-standing salary backlogs demands.

Others are the payment of the 2024 accoutrement allowance arrears, prompt disbursement of specialist allowances, and restoration of the recognition of the West African postgraduate membership certificates.

They also called on the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria to issue membership certificates to all deserving candidates, implement the 2024 CONMESS, resolve outstanding welfare issues in Kaduna State, and address the plight of resident doctors at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.