Insecurity: Northern Leaders Propose Suspension Of Mining, Back State Police

Worried by the worsening insecurity across the country, northern governors and traditional rulers have proposed the suspension of mining activities across the region for six months.

Giving the proposal in a communiqué issued after a joint meeting of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and the Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council held at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna, the leaders blamed illegal mining for security challenges.

Chaired by the Governor of Gombe State and NSGF Chairman, Muhammadu Yahaya, the meeting had in attendance the 19 northern governors and chairmen of the 19 states’ traditional councils.

The leaders raised fears over the escalating violence in parts of the North, including the killings and abductions recently recorded in Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Niger, Sokoto, Jigawa and Kano states, as well as renewed Boko Haram attacks in Borno and Yobe.

“The Forum extends its deepest condolences and solidarity to the governments and good people of the affected states,” the communiqué said.

According to the leaders, the attacks on schoolchildren and other citizens had become “unacceptable tragedies” that required urgent collective action.

The regional leaders hailed President Bola Tinubu for what it described as the Federal Government’s “firm response” to recent abductions and insurgency threats, especially the rescue of some abducted pupils.

They also saluted security agencies for their sacrifices on the frontlines.

“We resolved to renew our support for every step taken by the President and Commander-in-Chief to take the fight to insurgents’ enclaves in order to end the criminality,” the Forum stated.

A major highlight of the meeting was the North’s renewed push for the establishment of state police, with governors and traditional rulers insisting that decentralised policing had become inevitable.

“The Forum reaffirms its wholehearted support and commitment to the establishment of state police,” the communiqué added, urging federal and state lawmakers from the region to “expedite action for its actualisation.”

