Insecurity: Northern Leaders Propose Suspension Of Mining, Back State Police

Worried by the worsening insecurity across the country, northern governors and traditional rulers have proposed the suspension of mining activities across the region for six months.
Giving the proposal in a communiqué issued after a joint meeting of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and the Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council held at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna, the leaders blamed illegal mining for security challenges.
Chaired by the Governor of Gombe State and NSGF Chairman, Muhammadu Yahaya, the meeting had in attendance the 19 northern governors and chairmen of the 19 states’ traditional councils.
The leaders raised fears over the escalating violence in parts of the North, including the killings and abductions recently recorded in Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Niger, Sokoto, Jigawa and Kano states, as well as renewed Boko Haram attacks in Borno and Yobe.
“The Forum extends its deepest condolences and solidarity to the governments and good people of the affected states,” the communiqué said.
According to the leaders, the attacks on schoolchildren and other citizens had become “unacceptable tragedies” that required urgent collective action.
The regional leaders hailed President Bola Tinubu for what it described as the Federal Government’s “firm response” to recent abductions and insurgency threats, especially the rescue of some abducted pupils.
They also saluted security agencies for their sacrifices on the frontlines.
“We resolved to renew our support for every step taken by the President and Commander-in-Chief to take the fight to insurgents’ enclaves in order to end the criminality,” the Forum stated.
A major highlight of the meeting was the North’s renewed push for the establishment of state police, with governors and traditional rulers insisting that decentralised policing had become inevitable.
“The Forum reaffirms its wholehearted support and commitment to the establishment of state police,” the communiqué added, urging federal and state lawmakers from the region to “expedite action for its actualisation.”
Northern Governors Launch Landmark Regional Security Trust Fund with N1bn Monthly Contributions Per State
COMMUNIQUÉ ISSUED AFTER THE JOINT MEETING OF THE NORTHERN STATES GOVERNORS’ FORUM AND THE NORTHERN TRADITIONAL RULERS’ COUNCIL HELD ON MONDAY, 1ST DECEMBER, 2025 AT THE KASHIM IBRAHIM HOUSE, KADUNA
The Northern States Governors’ Forum and the Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council convened a joint meeting today, Monday, 1st December, 2025 at the Council Chamber, Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna
The meeting was attended by Their Excellencies, the Governors of the 19 Northern States and Their Royal Highnesses, The Chairmen of the 19 Northern States Traditional Rulers’ Councils. After exhaustive deliberations on critical issues of common interest impacting both the region and the nation, the Forum hereby presents the following communiqué:
- The Forum commends all members and our Royal Fathers for their steadfast commitment to the unity, security, stability and development of the region. At this pivotal juncture in our history, we recognise that only through unity, peer review and cooperation can we overcome the pressing challenges before us. Accordingly, we reaffirm our resolve to confront these challenges with firmness and clarity in order to fulfill our constitutional responsibility.
- The Forum extends its deepest condolences and solidarity to the Governments and good people of Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Niger, Sokoto, Jigawa and Kano States following the recent killings and abductions of school children and other innocent citizens, as well as to the victims of the Boko Haram attacks in Borno and Yobe States.
- The Forum commends the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the prompt release of some of the abducted children and in handling other security challenges. We equally commend the sacrifices of our servicemen in uniform who continue to battle various forms of violent insurgencies across the country.
Consequently, the Forum resolved to renew its support for every step to be taken by the President and Commander- In-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria in taking the fight against insurgents to their enclave in order to bring an end to the criminality.
- The Forum reaffirms its wholehearted support and
commitment to the establishment of State Police.Accordingly, the Forum encourages National and States Assembly Members in the region to expedite action for its actualisation.
- The Forum observed that illegal mining has become a major contributory factor to the security crises in Northern Nigeria, the Forum therefore resolved to strongly recommend to the President to direct the Hon. Minister of Solid Minerals to suspend mining exploration for a period of 6 (six) months to allow proper audit. Subject all mining Licences to revalidation for a period of six months in activeconsultation with the various State Governors and in the process arrest the menace of artisanal illegal mining.
- In order to effectively confront the security crises in the North, the Forum resolved to set-up a regional Security Trust Fund to be funded with monthly contribution of One Billion Naira from each state and local governments to be deducted at source under a framework to be agreed upon.
- Forum resolved to reconvene on a date to be communicated.
Signed:
Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON
Governor of Gombe State/ Chairman of Northern States Governors’ Forum