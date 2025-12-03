Dapo Abiodun Presents ₦1.668trn Ogun Budget For 2026

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has presented the 2026 appropriation bill of ₦1.7 trillion for the 2026 fiscal year, a 63 percent increase from the 2025 budget of ₦1.054 trillion.

Presenting the Appropriation Bill, tagged “Budget of Sustainable Legacy,” before members of the State House of Assembly at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the governor explained that the proposed budget comprises ₦624.76 billion (37percent) for recurrent expenditure and ₦1.044 trillion for capital expenditure.

The key components of the proposed budget include: Personnel Costs – ₦167.92 billion, Consolidated Revenue Charges – ₦65.80 billion, Public Debt Charges – ₦99.98 billion, Overhead Costs – ₦291.06 billion, and Capital Expenditure – ₦1.044 trillion.

On funding sources, Governor Abiodun disclosed that ₦509.88 billion is expected from Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), ₦250 billion from the Ogun State Internal Revenue Service and ₦259.80 billion from MDAs. Statutory allocation from the Federal Government is projected at ₦554.81 billion, while capital receipts of ₦518.90 billion — comprising internal and external loans and grants — are also anticipated.

Breaking down the sectoral allocations, the governor stated that Education will receive ₦275.40 billion (17 per cent ); Health, ₦210.59 billion (13 percent ); Housing and Community Development, ₦199.96 billion (10 percent), Agriculture and Industry, ₦40.54 billion (2 percent); while Infrastructure will take the largest share — ₦526.15 billion (32 percent).

Other allocations include: Social Protection, ₦72.82 billion (4 percent); Recreation, Culture and Religion, ₦42.24 billion (3 percent); General Public Service — Executive Organ, ₦55.65 billion (3 percent); General Public Service — Financial and Fiscal Affairs, ₦52.30 billion (3 percent)); and Personnel Service, ₦3.86 billion (0.2 percent).

Public Order and Safety will get ₦36 billion (2 percent); Economic Affairs, ₦7.45 billion (0.4 percent), Judiciary, ₦15.70 billion (1 percent); Legislature, ₦33.67 billion (2 percent); while Statewide Expenditure accounts for ₦129.68 billion (8 percent).

Governor Abiodun said the 2026 budget would focus on completing key projects under the ISEYA development pillars.

“We will focus on projects with strong revenue-generating potential; projects that enhance employment generation; projects consistent with priorities articulated in the State Economic Development Plan and Strategy; projects that align with the Medium-Term National Development Plan; and projects that align with Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” he stated.

Reviewing the implementation of the 2025 Budget of Hope and Prosperity, the governor noted that as of September 30, 2025, the state achieved 60 percent of its pro-rata expenditure target and 53 percent of the pro-rata revenue performance.

He said the 2025 budget was designed to stimulate inclusive growth, reduce inequality, and enhance the overall quality of life.

“It was also meant to expand opportunities for all, empower citizens across sectors, and deploy targeted social interventions to address urgent needs,” he said.

Abiodun described the 2026 budget as significant, coming at a time of improved economic performance, renewed investor confidence, and growth across key sectors.

He stated that Ogun’s economy has grown to an estimated Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of ₦17 trillion, while IGR has risen sharply from ₦52 billion in 2020 to nearly ₦192 billion in 2024, with a projection of ₦250 billion in 2025.