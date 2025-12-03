We Must Build Community Resilience To Tackle Abductions In Nigeria — General Musa

Former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa (rtd.), says strengthening community resilience is crucial to curbing the growing wave of kidnappings across the country.

Musa made the remark on Wednesday during his ministerial screening for the position of Minister of Defence following his nomination by President Bola Tinubu.

Responding to questions from senators, he described the increasing cases of mass school abductions as tragic but stressed the need for a holistic response.

“The issue of kidnapping of students is very unfortunate, but since last year, the Safe Schools Initiative has been implemented. We need to review it critically and ensure the approach is holistic,” he said.

General Musa added that empowering communities is essential because most crimes are localised.

“Now, we must build the resilience of our communities because crime is localized. If we are able to build the capacity of the locals themselves, they will be the first responders,” he said.

The immediate past CDS also pledged to probe the withdrawal of troops before an attack on the Government Comprehensive Girls Secondary School, Maga, Danko Wasagu Local Government Area in Kebbi State.

Troops reportedly withdrew from their duty posts before the abduction of 25 schoolgirls at the school on November 17, drawing widespread condemnation.

General Musa also said that once he assumes office as Defence Minister, he would set up a committee to investigate the killing of Brigadier General Musa Uba.