Three Nigerians Arrested In Saudi Arabia Over ‘Prohibited Substances’ Released – FG

The Federal Government has confirmed the release of three Nigerian nationals in Saudi Arabia following their arrest at King Abdul Aziz International Airport, Jeddah, in August 2025.

The disclosure was made in a statement posted on the Nigerian Presidency’s X handle on Thursday.

The released Nigerians were identified as Mr. Abdulhamid Sadie, Mrs. Maryam Hussein Abdullahi, and Mrs. Bahijah Aminu Abdullahi.

READ ALSO: Tinubu seeks Senate Confirmation Of Ibas, 64 Other Nominees As Ambassadors

According to the statement, the arrests followed the discovery of prohibited substances in luggage that had been fraudulently attached to their air tickets by criminal syndicates at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), without the passengers’ knowledge.

Upon learning of the situation, Ambassador Muazam I. J. Nayaya, the Consul General of Nigeria in Jeddah, engaged Saudi authorities, reported the matter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, and requested the intervention of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to support investigations.

The Nigerian Mission maintained regular engagement with Saudi authorities, facilitated prison visits, and arranged legal representation for the detainees.

Following thorough investigations, Saudi authorities cleared the three Nigerians of all wrongdoing.

“Mrs. Maryam Husseini Abdullahi and Mrs. Bahijah Aminu Abdullahi returned to Nigeria on 5th November 2025, while the travel ban on Abdulhamid Sadie was lifted on 2nd November 2025, with arrangements for his return currently underway,” the statement said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended the cooperation and professionalism of the Saudi authorities, as well as the pivotal roles played by the NDLEA and the Nigerian Consulate in Jeddah in securing a just outcome.

It added that the release highlights Nigeria’s commitment to the protection and welfare of its citizens abroad, in line with the 4D Doctrine of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.