Guatemala Mayor Killed During Christmas Parade

Gunmen in Guatemala killed a small-town mayor taking part in a Christmas parade, and wounded one of his bodyguards, officials said Sunday.

Nelson Marroquin, 38, was shot Saturday in the town of Obero, 70 kilometers (40 miles) east of Guatemala City, the National Association of Municipalities said.

President Bernardo Arevalo condemned the killing and ordered an investigation.

Like many countries in Central America, Guatemala is in the throes of a gang violence epidemic.

Its homicide rate — 17.7 per 100,000 people — is double the world average, according to the National Economic Research Center.

In October, 20 members of the notorious Barrio 18 gang escaped from prison, triggering the biggest crisis yet for Arevalo’s government, which took power in January 2024.

Only four of the fugitives have been recaptured so far.

Guatemala’s government announced last month that the United States would send an FBI team to help capture the gang members.

After the jailbreak, Arevalo replaced his interior minister.

Barrio 18 has been designated as a “foreign terrorist organization” by the United States.