‘Nigerians Will Be happy,’ Ex-Defence Spokesman Hails Release Of 100 Abducted Schoolchildren

A former director of media operations at the Defence Headquarters, Major General John Enenche (retd.), has commended the Federal Government for securing the release of 100 of the remaining abducted Niger State schoolchildren.

He also lauded security agencies for the rescue efforts, which he said were not easy.

“My take is that the government and the security agencies have done a lot, and I believe that Nigerians will be happy for this.

“I can tell you that it is not easy, whichever way or means were used to get these children out,” Enenche said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

He described the release as a good signal.

Of course, it’s not good to be reactive, of course, it’s not good to be reactive, but what do we do? They are being reactive, reacting to issues of insecurity, kidnapping, and all that has taken place,” the retired senior military officer said.

The Federal Government reportedly secured the release of 100 schoolchildren abducted from St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area, Niger State, on Sunday.

Bandits stormed the school on motorbikes, abducting 315 people—303 students and 12 teachers, on 21 November 2025.

Security forces and community hunters were deployed to comb nearby forests for the abductees.

In the immediate aftermath, 50 pupils escaped within the first day and were reunited with their families.

However, 265 individuals—including 253 children and all 12 teachers—remained in captivity.

Last Monday, the National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President, Nuhu Ribadu, reassured parents and authorities of St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area, Niger State, that the abducted pupils “are doing fine and will return soon.”