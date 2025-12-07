Rutter Rescues Brighton In West Ham Draw

Brighton forward Georginio Rutter stopped West Ham from climbing out of the Premier League relegation zone with a last-gasp equaliser in a dramatic 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were moments away from escaping the bottom three thanks to Jarrod Bowen’s second-half strike at the Amex Stadium.

But Rutter grabbed Brighton’s leveller in stoppage time to leave West Ham stuck in 18th place.

The third-bottom Hammers are two points behind fourth-bottom Nottingham Forest in the fight for survival.

Conceding so late was a painful blow for West Ham. Still, after holding Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Thursday, West Ham’s battling display was further evidence of their improvement since Nuno replaced the sacked Graham Potter in September.

West Ham have lost just one of their last six league matches to revive their survival hopes.

Brighton blew a two-goal lead in a 4-3 defeat against Aston Villa in midweek, surrendering their 10-match unbeaten run at home in the process.

Avoiding another loss in front of their own fans kept seventh-placed Brighton in the hunt for European qualification.

On the rain-lashed south coast, both teams struggled to cope with the treacherous conditions.

West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo brought Lucas Paqueta back into the team after his suspension for a needless dismissal provoked by two incidents of dissent in quick succession against Liverpool.

The 28-year-old claimed his behaviour was the result of frustration at a spot-fixing investigation launched against him by the Football Association in 2024 that ended this summer with Paqueta being cleared of all charges.

Nuno said Paqueta was still affected by the investigation, but the Brazilian went close to putting West Ham ahead with a stinging strike that Bart Verbruggen pushed away.

Verbruggen kept Brighton level with a brilliant double save after half-time, clawing away Bowen’s deflected effort before quickly scrambling to his feet to stop Crysencio Summerville’s volley.

West Ham finally made the breakthrough in the 73rd minute.

Jan Paul van Hecke’s careless back header was intercepted by Callum Wilson and he slipped a pass towards Bowen, who stretched for a low shot that crept past Verbruggen from an acute angle.

However, Brighton laid siege to the West Ham goal in the closing stages and snatched their equaliser in stoppage time.

West Ham keeper Alphonse Areola made two saves in a penalty area scramble, but Rutter pounced on the loose ball and squeezed his low shot into the net from close range.

FA Cup holders Crystal Palace will climb to fourth place if they win at Fulham in Sunday’s other game.