EU Approves Mars Takeover Of Pringles Maker Kellanova

The European Commission on Monday approved Mars’s multi-billion-dollar acquisition of snack food business Kellanova, saying an antitrust probe found it would not raise competition concerns.

“We looked very carefully at this deal to make sure that Mars would not gain extra power over retailers, power that could lead to for example higher prices for shops and, ultimately, for consumers. Our review found no evidence that this risk exists,” European Union competition chief Teresa Ribera said.

AFP