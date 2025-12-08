Insecurity In Nigeria Will Be Resolved In Six Months With State Police – Gani Adams

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has expressed strong confidence that the insecurity bedevilling Nigeria can be stamped out within six months if the Federal Government approves the establishment of state police.

With the recent rise in insecurity across the country, calls for the creation of state police have intensified, with governors of the Southern states again reiterating their support for the initiative.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday, Adams said the six geopolitical zones in the country now agree on the need for state police, adding that what remains is approval from the National Assembly and the president.

“For the first time, the six geopolitical zones in the country agree to state police. Even our Northern brothers—the Northern Governors and the Emirs—also agree on state police.

“And I believe that if the National Assembly legislates on state police and the president signs it into law, the issue of insecurity in this country will be resolved within a period of six months,” Adams said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He acknowledged the presence of Amotekun in the South-West states but noted that they lack the sophisticated weapons needed to confront terrorists effectively.

In a recent meeting, the Southern governors noted that the creation of state police remains a non-negotiable component of the collective demand for true federalism and effective grassroots security.

The Aare Ona Kakanfo expressed his support for the Southern governors, insisting that anyone who truly loves Nigeria cannot oppose the urgent need for state police.

“I completely agree with the Southern governors that we urgently need state police. State police is a key element of true federalism,” he said.

“At the same time, I commend the South-West governors, who had already taken a position on this matter even before the Southern governors. Given the current situation in the country, anyone who cares about Nigeria cannot disagree on the need for state police.”

Adams acknowledged the concerns of some critics who argue that state police could be misused by governors against political opponents. However, he urged them to prioritize the preservation of lives above all else.