List Of Key Golden Globe Nominees

Here are the nominees in key categories for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, which will be handed out on January 11.

“One Battle After Another” leads all contenders with nine nods, followed by “Sentimental Value” with eight and “Sinners” with seven.

FILM

Best Film, Drama

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“It Was Just An Accident.”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

Best Film, Music, Or Comedy

“Blue Moon”

“Bugonia”

“Marty Supreme”

“No Other Choice”

“Nouvelle Vague”

“One Battle After Another”

Best Male Actor, Drama

Joel Edgerton, “Train Dreams”

Oscar Isaac, “Frankenstein”

Dwayne Johnson, “The Smashing Machine”

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”

Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”

Jeremy Allen White, “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere”

Best Female Actor, Drama

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Die, My Love”

Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”

Julia Roberts, “After the Hunt”

Tessa Thompson, “Hedda”

Eva Victor, “Sorry, Baby”

Best Male Actor, Musical Or Comedy

Timothee Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

George Clooney, “Jay Kelly”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”

Lee Byung-hun, “No Other Choice”

Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia”

Best Female Actor, Musical Or Comedy

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked: For Good”

Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”

Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Testament of Ann Lee”

Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro, “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Adam Sandler, “Jay Kelly”

Stellan Skarsgard, “Sentimental Value”

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, “The Smashing Machine”

Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good”

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”

Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Guillermo Del Toro, “Frankenstein”

Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just An Accident”

Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”

Chloe Zhao, “Hamnet”

Best Non-English Language Film

“It Was Just An Accident” (France)

“No Other Choice” (South Korea)

“The Secret Agent” (Brazil)

“Sentimental Value” (Norway)

“Sirat” (Spain)

“The Voice of Hind Rajab” (Tunisia)

Best Cinematic And Box Office Achievement:

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“F1”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning”

“Sinners”

“Weapons”

“Wicked: For Good”

“Zootopia 2”

Best Animated Feature

“Arco”

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — Infinity Castle”

“Elio”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“Little Amelie or the Character of Rain”

“Zootopia 2”

TELEVISION

Best Drama Series

“The Diplomat”

“The Pitt”

“Pluribus”

“Severance”

“Slow Horses”

“The White Lotus”

Best Male Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Mark Ruffalo, “Task”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Best Female Actor, Drama

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Britt Lower, “Severance”

Helen Mirren, “Mobland”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”

Best Musical Or Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“The Studio”

Best Male Actor, Musical Or Comedy

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Glen Powell, “Chad Powers”

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best Female Actor, Musical Or Comedy

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Limited Series Or TV Movie

“Adolescence”

“All Her Fault”

“The Beast in Me”

“Black Mirror”

“Dying for Sex”

“The Girlfriend”

Best Male Actor, Limited Series Or TV Movie

Jacob Elordi, “The Narrow Road to the Deep North”

Paul Giamatti, “Black Mirror”

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Jude Law, “Black Rabbit”

Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”

Best Female Actor, Limited Series Or TV Movie

Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”

Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”

Amanda Seyfried, “Long Bright River”

Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”

Robin Wright, “The Girlfriend”

FILMS WITH THE MOST NOMINATIONS

“One Battle After Another” – 9

“Sentimental Value” – 8

“Sinners” – 7

“Hamnet” – 6

“Frankenstein” – 5

“Wicked: For Good” – 5

