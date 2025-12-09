PDP’s Ibadan Convention Merely A Christmas Carol, Gathering Of Friends — Party Chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Okechukwu Osohua, says the party’s convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, is nothing more than a gathering of friends.

Osohua spoke on Tuesday when he was featured on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, likening the event to a Christmas Carol.

He said, “As far as I’m concerned, it was just a gathering of friends, and I can even call it a Christmas Carol because it was not known to law; there was no convention”.

The PDP held the convention between November 15 and 16 in the South-Western state. At the event, the group, backed by Governor Seyi Makinde, expelled the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike; former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, and Samuel Anyanwu, among others.

It cited anti-party activities as the basis for the decision, further dividing the PDP. The party later issued a certificate of expulsion to Wike and the expelled members.

But Osohua said the expulsion was driven by selfish interest. According to him, the expulsion certificate is novel and unknown to the law.

“A certificate of expulsion is unknown to me, because that’s the first time I’m hearing it,” he said on the breakfast show.

“Those who are comfortable saying that they issued a certificate of expulsion, where did they derive it from? In which law because before you take any action, there must be a status or law that is guarding and providing for it.

“When somebody was entering this political party. Did you issue him a certificate of entrance that would now warrant such [expulsion certificate]? I have not heard it.

“I have been in politics for a while. I have not heard that you expel somebody, and he is given a certificate of expulsion.”