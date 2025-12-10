Fubara Denies Rift With Rivers Lawmakers, Seeks Support For Tinubu

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has dismissed speculations of a rift between him and federal or state lawmakers from the state, insisting that claims of strained relations are unfounded.

Governor Fubara said this on Wednesday at the commissioning of the extended and dualised 28.4-kilometre Ahoada–Omoku Road.

The governor said, contrary to insinuations that he was avoiding the lawmakers, arrangements had already been made for a meeting with them.

He explained that the plan was for his predecessor and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, along with elder statesman Ferdinand Alabraba and other leaders, to convene the session.

According to him, anyone alleging that he declined to meet with the lawmakers or rejected proposals relating to them “is not telling the truth.”

Governor Fubara, who announced his defection from the PDP to the APC on Tuesday, used the event to call on Rivers people to continue supporting President Bola Tinubu.

READ ALSO: Gov Fubara Defects To APC

The governor told his supporters that his decision to join the APC was not to fulfill his personal ambition but a move to achieve peace in the state and ensure steady progress.

He urged them to remain steadfast, shun divisive politics, and stand by both the President and the state government.

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy despite the challenges confronting his administration.

He recalled that the Ahoada–Omoku Road was a promise he made during his campaign visit to the area alongside former Governor Wike, adding that he had assured residents that the road would be completed if he and President Tinubu were elected.

Governor Fubara noted that the project will ease movement, boost commerce, and enhance the socio-economic well-being of communities along the corridor.

He further assured the people that more development projects are underway.

On Tuesday, the governor defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), leaving the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), a platform under which he was elected in 2023.