Bitcoin Dips Below $90,000 Over AI Worries

Bitcoin fell below $90,000 on Thursday, renewing signs of market worries as fresh jitters about artificial intelligence profits impacted technology stocks.

Other cryptocurrencies also tumbled in value.

Bitcoin was last down 2.5% at $90,056.24, while ether tumbled 4.3% to $3,196.62, erasing the past two days of gains, and extending weakness that began in the U.S. trading session on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates.

U.S. executives flagged higher spending after cloud firm Oracle’s profit and revenue outlook missed forecasts – a sign AI infrastructure outlays are not turning profits as quickly as investors had hoped.

Standard Chartered on Tuesday slashed its expectations that Bitcoin would hit $200,000 by the end of 2025, lowering its forecast to $100,000.