Troops Rescue Kidnapped Victim In Taraba After Swift Operation

Troops of 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, deployed at Maraba Apawa, have rescued a kidnapped victim following credible intelligence on the activities of suspected kidnappers around Yaja Village in Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The operation was conducted on 11 December 2025 after troops received a distress report on the movement of the kidnappers within the area.

Acting with remarkable speed and precision, the troops launched a hot-pursuit mission, applying sustained tactical pressure that compelled the criminals to abandon their victim.

The rescued victim, Alhaji Shuaibu, aged 40 and a resident of Yelwata community in Ardo-Kola LGA, was kidnapped on 09 December 2025.

Reacting to the development, the Commander, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their prompt response, resilience, and professionalism.

He noted that the operation is yet another demonstration of the Brigade’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of the people of Taraba State.

The Commander reaffirmed that 6 Brigade remains fully prepared and operationally ready to deny criminals any form of safe haven within the state. He emphasized that all forms of kidnapping, banditry, and violent crimes will continue to attract swift and decisive military action.

Brigadier General Uwa further assured the good people of Taraba State of a peaceful, secure, and hitch-free festive season, urging residents to remain vigilant and to continue providing timely information that could support ongoing security operations.

The Nigerian Army appreciates the continuous cooperation of the public and reiterates its resolve to ensure lasting peace and stability across Taraba State and its environs.