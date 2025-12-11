Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Nursing Mother, Baby In Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested one Sahabi Rabi’u, 35, in connection with the brutal murder of a 30-year-old nursing mother and her 10-month-old baby in Sheme village, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to the command, the suspect confessed during interrogation and revealed that he conspired with an accomplice—currently at large—to lure the victims to the outskirts of Sheme village, where they were killed. The bodies were subsequently burnt and dumped in a nearby well.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects were involved in a paternity dispute with the victim, which escalated into the fatal attack. The police say the suspects allegedly planned and executed the killing to eliminate the woman and her child.

The recovered bodies have been deposited for further examination, while the arrested suspect remains in custody as efforts intensify to track down the fleeing accomplice.

In a statement signed on Thursday by DSP Abubakar Sadiq, Police Public Relations Officer for the Katsina State Command, Commissioner of Police CP Bello Shehu condemned the act, describing it as “barbaric and inhumane.”

He assured the public that justice will be pursued diligently and that no stone will be left unturned during the investigation.

The command also appealed to members of the public to provide any useful information that could assist in the arrest of the second suspect, assuring that all information will be treated with strict confidentiality.

The statement added that the investigation is ongoing and further updates will be provided in due course.