Palmer Strikes As Chelsea Return To Winning Ways Against Everton

Cole Palmer returned with a much-needed goal as Chelsea beat Everton 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday to end a run of four games without a win in all competitions.

Victory at Stamford Bridge lifted Chelsea back into the top four.

Injury-plagued attacking midfielder Cole missed Chelsea’s loss away to Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday as part of his recovery from a two-month spell on the sidelines.

Palmer was initially troubled by a groin problem and then fractured his toe after stubbing it on a door at home.

The 23-year-old made his first start for the Blues since September in last weekend’s goalless draw at Bournemouth.

The England international broke the deadlock against Everton in the 21st minute at Stamford Bridge.

Malo Gusto played in Palmer with a fine pass, and he beat fellow England international Jordan Pickford at the goalkeeper’s near post.

Everton dominated possession, with Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez saving well from Jack Grealish.

All of Everton’s pressure failed to yield an equaliser, and Chelsea, against the run of play, doubled their lead in first-half stoppage-time when a counter-attack ended with Gusto turning in a cut-back from Pedro Neto.

Everton had a chance to make it 2-1 when Carlos Alcaraz curled in a cross to the back post, only for the unmarked Grealish to divert the ball well wide.

Chelsea almost added a third when Reece James’s quick free-kick was only just tipped over the bar by Pickford.

Everton nearly gave themselves a lifeline when Iliman Ndiaye burst into the box only for his shot to bounce off the inside of the post.