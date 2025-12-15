Sanwo-Olu Hails Nigerian Army, Pledges Support For Military Operations

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has pledged more support for the Nigerian Army in discharging its constitutional responsibility of protecting the nation’s territorial integrity.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Shettima, Gen Musa In Lagos For COAS Conference

He stated this at the 2025 Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference in Lagos on Monday.

He also applauded the army’s operations in keeping the country safe.

The governor said the nation sees the officers and values what they offer.

He, however, urged them to engage with openness at the conference.

The conference also has in attendance Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Minister of Defence, General Christoper Musa (retd.), and the service chiefs.

It has as its theme, ‘Examining the Current Landscape of Terrorism Through the Lenses of Diplomatic and Military Action Strategy for Long-term Prevention and Stabilisation’.

More to follow…