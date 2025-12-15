PHOTOS: Shettima, Gen Musa In Lagos For COAS Conference

Vice President Kashim Shettima is in Lagos State for the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference 2025.

Shettima was received by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other top government officials on Monday.

The Minister of Defence, General Christoper Musa (retd.), and the service chiefs are also on the ground.

The conference has as its theme, ‘Examining the Current Landscape of Terrorism Through the Lenses of Diplomatic and Military Action Strategy for Long-term Prevention and Stabilisation’.

The event is also expected to feature the unveiling of the book, ‘A Life of Service,’ in honour of the 23rd Chief of Army Staff, LT Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.