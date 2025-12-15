×

PHOTOS: Shettima, Gen Musa In Lagos For COAS Conference

The conference is aimed at examining the current landscape of terrorism through diplomatic and military strategy for long-term prevention and stabilisation.

Vice President Kashim Shettima is in Lagos State for the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference 2025.

Shettima was received by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other top government officials on Monday.

 

Sanwo-Olu was received at the event by the service chiefs.

 

The Minister of Defence, General Christoper Musa (retd.), and the service chiefs are also on the ground.

 

General Musa acknowleged greetings from his former colleagues.

 

The conference has as its theme, ‘Examining the Current Landscape of Terrorism Through the Lenses of Diplomatic and Military Action Strategy for Long-term Prevention and Stabilisation’.

 

Gen Musa, now Minister of Defence, was welcomed by his former colleagues.

 

The event is also expected to feature the unveiling of the book, ‘A Life of Service,’ in honour of the 23rd Chief of Army Staff, LT Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

 

