Gov. Aliyu Presents ₦758.7bn 2026 Budget To Sokoto Assembly

The Sokoto governor, Ahmad Aliyu, has presented a total of seven hundred and fifty eight billion, seven hundred million, five hundred and twenty six thousand five hundred and thirty seven naira, eighty-nine kobo to the Sokoto state House of Assembly as the proposed 2026 budget.

While making the presentation governor Aliyu proposed a 72% capital expenditure with a 28% recurrent expenditure, stressing that attention will be paid to the demands of citizens that aligned with the administration nine points agenda.

According to him, security and health care delivery are among the top priorities and 16% of the budget size, amounting to over one hundred and twenty two billion, seven hundred and twenty seven million nine hundred and ninety two naira fifty nine kobo.

With the budget tagged “Budget of Socio-Economic Expansion,” the governor also allocated over a hundred and sixteen billion naira to education, and the agricultural sector was allocated the sum of eighteen billion, seven hundred and forty two million four hundred and ninety seven hundred, one hundred and eighty two naira.