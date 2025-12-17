Two Dead, Three Critically Injured In Lagos Auto Accident

Two people have died, and three others are critically injured in a tragic accident at the Iyana Meiran area of Lagos State.

Disclosing this in a statement on Wednesday, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority said the accident involved a Sino truck, three tricycles, and a minibus in the Iyana Meiran area of Lagos State.

The statement, however, added that the injured victims have been evacuated to the nearest hospital for medical attention.

“Preliminary security findings revealed that the tragic occurrence was triggered by a Dangote Silo Mixer Truck which, while being operated at an inordinately high speed, suffered a sudden brake failure and consequently lost control,” the statement read.

“The runaway truck forcefully rammed into a commercial mini-bus, popularly referred to as Korope (EPP 541 YF), as well as four tricycles (Marwa) KTU 360 QN, LND 444 QL, LSR 444 QN, and EKY 122 QP. The violent impact culminated in extensive destruction, trapping commuters amid mangled vehicles and twisted wreckage.

“Exhibiting exceptional professionalism, promptness, and operational dexterity, LASTMA personnel swiftly mobilised to the accident scene and with the invaluable assistance of public-spirited passersby, successfully rescued and evacuated three severely injured victims who were trapped within the crushed vehicles.

“To ensure the safety of responders and forestall secondary collisions, the Authority immediately cordoned off the entire corridor and instituted comprehensive traffic control and diversion measures.”

The latest accident comes days after two people were killed and two others seriously injured in separate midnight crashes in Lagos on Monday, prompting the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to warn motorists against reckless speeding.

According to LASTMA, the first fatal accident occurred around 2:30 a.m. at Otedola Bridge inward Berger on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, where an unregistered vehicle rammed into a moving trailer at high speed.

The force of the collision had killed both occupants of the car on the spot, while the trailer driver reportedly fled with the vehicle immediately after the crash.