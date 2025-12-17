Venezuelan Govt Slams US Oil Blockade As ‘Irrational’

Caracas expressed outrage Tuesday at US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a blockade against sanctioned oil tankers arriving or leaving Venezuela, a move that threatens to cripple the country’s economy.

“The President of the United States intends to impose, in an utterly irrational manner, a supposed naval blockade on Venezuela with the aim of stealing the riches that belong to our homeland,” the government of President Nicolas Maduro said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday a blockade of “sanctioned oil vessels” heading to and leaving Venezuela, sharply escalating his pressure campaign against Caracas while issuing new demands for access to the country’s crude.

The United States has for months been building a major military deployment in the Caribbean, with the stated goal of combating Latin American drug trafficking, but taking particular aim at Venezuela.

AFP