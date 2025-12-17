×

Venezuelan Govt Slams US Oil Blockade As ‘Irrational’

US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday a blockade of “sanctioned oil vessels” heading to and leaving Venezuela, sharply escalating his pressure campaign against the Caracas.

Updated December 17, 2025
The logo of Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA, is seen at a gas station in Caracas, on October 10, 2025. State-owned company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) reported on December 15, 2025, a “cyberattack aimed at halting its operations” in a coordinated action by “foreign interests”, at a time when the crisis with the United States is intensifying following the seizure of a ship carrying Venezuelan crude oil.

 

Caracas expressed outrage Tuesday at US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a blockade against sanctioned oil tankers arriving or leaving Venezuela, a move that threatens to cripple the country’s economy.

“The President of the United States intends to impose, in an utterly irrational manner, a supposed naval blockade on Venezuela with the aim of stealing the riches that belong to our homeland,” the government of President Nicolas Maduro said in a statement.

 

The United States has for months been building a major military deployment in the Caribbean, with the stated goal of combating Latin American drug trafficking, but taking particular aim at Venezuela.

