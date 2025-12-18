Council Imposes Night Curfew After Violent Clash Over Gold Mining In Kebbi

The Yauri Local Government Council of Kebbi State has imposed a curfew in Yauri town following a violent clash over gold mining.

The incident began on Tuesday night when security operatives intervened to prevent the lynching of a suspect accused of killing a gold miner.

The intervention reportedly angered the miners, who later embarked on reprisals.

Shortly after the suspect was rescued, the gold miners went on a rampage, burning tyres and obstructing the highway, thereby causing serious challenges for motorists plying the road.

Security agencies later dispersed the protesters.

The recurring violence involving gold miners has continued to affect residents of Yauri.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, told Channels Television that last Tuesday, two commercial motorcycle riders were found dead, with their deaths suspected to be linked to the activities of gold miners.

The source further revealed that, despite directives from the state governor ordering a halt to all mining activities in the area, the miners have continued their operations.

According to the source, mining activities resumed barely two days after the governor’s visit and directive.

In response to the deteriorating security situation, the council announced the imposition of a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

It said the decision was taken to restore peace, protect lives and property, and enable security agencies to effectively manage the situation.

Fatal clashes over mining have been recorded in some northern states.

The council had in September, 2025, imposed a curfew from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. following a violent clash between youths involved in gold mining in the Garin Katta community.

In october clashes between suspected bandits and illegal miners in Kaduna over gold reportedly led to the death of 17 people.

Worried by the worsening insecurity, the Northern Governors’ Forum and the Traditional Rulers’ Council on December 1 demanded a six-month suspension of all mining activities in the region, attributing illegal mining as a major factor responsible for the worsening insecurity in many states.

“The Forum observed that illegal mining has become a major contributory factor to the security crises in Northern Nigeria.

“The Forum, therefore, resolved to strongly recommend to the President to direct the Minister of Solid Minerals to suspend mining exploration for a period of six months to allow proper audit, and to subject all mining licences to revalidation for a period of six months in active consultation with the various state governors, and in the process curb the menace of artisanal illegal mining,” it stated in a communiqué issued after the joint meeting with traditional rulers in Kaduna.