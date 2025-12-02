Northern Govs Seek Six-Month Mining Ban, Launch N228bn Security Fund

The Northern Governors’ Forum and the Traditional Rulers’ Council have demanded a six-month suspension of all mining activities in the region, attributing illegal mining as a major factor responsible for the worsening insecurity in many states.

The Northern leaders also agreed to set up a regional security trust fund in order to effectively confront the security crises in the region.

Under the arrangement, each state and its local governments will contribute N1bn monthly, to be deducted at source under an agreed framework.

In a communiqué issued after the joint meeting with traditional rulers in Kaduna on Monday, the governors said the security trust fund will provide sustainable financing for joint operations, intelligence-driven interventions, and coordinated security responses across the region.

“The Forum observed that illegal mining has become a major contributory factor to the security crises in Northern Nigeria. The Forum, therefore, resolved to strongly recommend to the President to direct the Hon. Minister of Solid Minerals to suspend mining exploration for a period of six months to allow proper audit, and to subject all mining licences to revalidation for a period of six months in active consultation with the various state governors, and in the process curb the menace of artisanal illegal mining.”

“In order to effectively confront the security crises in the North, the Forum resolved to set up a regional Security Trust Fund, to be funded with a monthly contribution of one billion naira from each state and local government, to be deducted at source under a framework to be agreed upon.”

“The Forum extends its deepest condolences and solidarity to the governments and good people of Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Niger, Sokoto, Jigawa, and Kano States following the recent killings and abductions of schoolchildren and other innocent citizens, as well as to the victims of the Boko Haram attacks in Borno and Yobe States.

“The Forum commends the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the prompt release of some of the abducted children and in handling other security challenges. We equally commend the sacrifices of our servicemen in uniform who continue to battle various forms of violent insurgencies across the country.

“Consequently, the Forum resolved to renew its support for every step to be taken by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, in taking the fight against insurgents to their enclaves in order to bring an end to the criminality.”