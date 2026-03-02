FCT Polls: ‘I Have The Right,’ Wike Defends Movement Despite Curfew

The Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has defended the imposition of a curfew in the build-up to the council polls in the nation’s capital.

Speaking at a media chat on Monday in his office, the minister said he has the rights as the ‘governor of the FCT’ to declare curfew.

He told journalists that contrary to claims, the action was approved by President Bola Tinubu.

The former Rivers State governor stated that his movements during the February 21 area council elections did not influence the outcome of the polls.

“I have the rights, I am the governor of 3,000 polling units. For security, I have to find out what is going on. I don’t have to be told, I am not a candidate for the election,” the minister stated.

“Somebody has said I move about. How many polling units in FCT? FCT has not less than 3,000 polling units. Assuming I went to 10 polling units to check what was going on, how will it affect 3,000 polling units?

“As a candidate, I cannot move around. I must have my agents. As the Chief Security Officer. I have a right to have a view of what is going on and how does it affect, influence the election?”

He also blamed the opposition party of not preparing well for the exercise, saying the success recorded by the All Progressives Congress (APC) showed the performance of President Tinubu-led Federal Government.

Wike had come under attack by Nigerians and opposition for restricting of human and vehicular movement in the FCT from 8pm on Friday to 6pm on Saturday.

Among them is senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe, who accused the minister of being autocratic.

Kingibe said Wike’s decision to impose a curfew across the FCT without broad consultation with critical stakeholders is “a direct affront to democratic governance and the constitutional rights of residents”.

“They are citizens of a democratic republic. Any sweeping restriction on their movement and livelihoods must be justified by compelling evidence, subjected to scrutiny, and carried out with transparency.”