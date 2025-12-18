Thursday News Recap: FG Reopens Schools, Tinubu’s 2026 Budget, Detained NAF Crew Released, Nigeria’s Unsold Crude +More

Welcome to Channels Brief, your window into the stories shaping today’s world. Whether you’re joining us from Nigeria, London, New York, Nairobi, or anywhere across the globe, this newsletter brings you punchy, reliable, and timely updates in a format made for the modern digital audience.

Here are the top stories curated for you today:

Tinubu’s Proposal

President Seeks Senate Approval To Present 2026 Budget

President Bola Tinubu has formally requested Senate approval to present Nigeria’s 2026 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly. The proposed presentation is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m., though some lawmakers raised concerns that the timing coincides with Muslim prayers.

The Senate President pledged to consult with Tinubu on the matter. Tinubu’s previous budgets have steadily increased, with the 2025 proposal reaching ₦49.7 trillion, prioritising defence, infrastructure, health, and education. He has emphasised reforms aimed at economic renewal, reduced petroleum imports, and increased exports. Tinubu insists Nigeria must confront corruption and insecurity collaboratively, declaring that “the time to act is now.”

Schools Reopen

FG Reopens 47 Unity Schools After Closure Over Mounting Insecurity

The Federal Government has reopened 47 unity schools previously shut due to insecurity. The Ministry of Education confirmed strengthened security measures around campuses, assuring parents and guardians of students’ safety. Academic activities have resumed, with examinations successfully conducted in several colleges.

The closures followed mass abductions in Niger and Kebbi States, intensifying concerns over school safety. President Tinubu directed urgent rescue operations and postponed foreign trips to address the crisis. The government insists education remains a critical pillar for national growth and vows to prevent disruptions to the academic calendar.

Diplomatic Appointments

Senate Confirms Tinubu’s 64 Ambassadorial Nominees

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed 64 career and non-career ambassadorial nominees following a report by the Committee on Foreign Affairs. The confirmation came after Senator Sani Bello presented the committee’s findings, though Senator Sahabi Yau raised concerns about the absence of any nominee from Zamfara State.

President Tinubu had earlier submitted 65 names, including prominent political figures such as former INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu, former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode, ex-Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, and former presidential aide Reno Omokri. The nominations, which raised the total number of ambassadorial candidates to 68, have drawn mixed reactions, with critics questioning the inclusion of Yakubu.

Free At Last!

FG Resolves Detention Of Air Force Crew After Burkina Faso Emergency Landing

Nigeria and Burkina Faso have resolved the detention of Nigerian Air Force pilots and crew after an emergency landing in Ouagadougou. Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar led a delegation to meet Captain Ibrahim Traoré, delivering Tinubu’s message of solidarity and securing the crew’s release.

Talks centred on strengthening bilateral ties and regional security cooperation. Burkina Faso authorities had earlier described the unscheduled landing as an “unfriendly act,” but Nigeria clarified it was precautionary due to technical concerns. The crew, detained briefly, were reported to be in good spirits and will return home soon.

Crude Surplus

Nigeria Struggles To Sell 20m Barrels

Nigeria faces difficulty selling about 20 million barrels of oil for December and January loading, according to traders quoted by Reuters. The glut reflects stiff competition from cheaper alternatives, pushing Brent crude below $60 per barrel, its lowest since May.

West African grades are struggling against supplies from the Middle East, Argentina, and Brazil, while India continues to favour Russian imports. Reduced demand from Nigeria’s Dangote refinery, undergoing maintenance, has added to the surplus.

Ngige’s Bail

Court Rules Ex-Labour Minister Remains On Administrative Bail

Justice Mariam Hassan of the FCT High Court has ruled that former Labour Minister Chris Ngige will continue to enjoy the administrative bail granted by the EFCC. The court ordered him to provide a surety who is a federal director with landed property, and to deposit relevant documents pending retrieval of his passport.

Ngige, a former Anambra governor, faces an eight-count charge of alleged corrupt practices totalling ₦2.2 billion. He pleaded not guilty to all charges, which prosecutors say were committed during his tenure under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari. The EFCC had earlier remanded him at Kuje Correctional Centre before granting bail on self-recognition.

Flights Resume

NCAA Okays Scheduled Commercial Flights At Ibadan

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has approved scheduled commercial flights at Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan. The provisional permit follows upgrades by the Oyo State Government, including runway extension, improved lighting, fuel storage, and a new protocol lounge.

The NCAA confirmed compliance with safety standards and operational arrangements, noting earlier approval for non-scheduled flights. The permit is subject to strict adherence to emergency response measures, marking a significant step towards Ibadan’s ambition of becoming an international aviation hub.

