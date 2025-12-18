Wike, Gbajabiamila, Seyi Tinubu Part Of Cabals In President’s Govt — Charles Omole

Author Charles Omole says there are five groups of cabals in President Bola Tinubu’s government, listing FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and the Chief of Staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Seyi Tinubu, the president’s son as some of the persons in such groups.

Omole, the author of the book, “From Soldier to Statesman – The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari,” said this on Thursday.

“The president will always have people around him. But you need to put systems in place to avoid state capture or presidential capture because, for example, the current government has, from what I can see, at least five cabals within the presidency,” he said on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“And the interesting thing about one of the cabals actually is headed by the president himself, based on my own analysis.

“So, in this current administration, at least there are five groups. There is the Chief of Staff group headed by Femi Gbajabiamila. And by that I mean not just him but there are people in that circle like the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu.

“Secondly, you have the Seyi Tinubu’s group consisting of those he helped get some government appointments and all that. And of course, you have the First Lady’s group, Remi Tinubu.”

Omole spoke a few days after the unveiling of the book in Abuja. Speaking about the former president, the author said Buhari’s health regime was changed by the cabals in that government.

While Buhari loved reading newspapers, he said there were reports that the cabal created a version of newspapers that planted stories they wanted him [former president] to read.

Ex-president Buhari ruled Nigeria as a democratically-elected president from 2015 to 2023.

