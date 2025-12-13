No Regret Supporting President Tinubu Since 2022 — Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, says he has no regrets openly supporting President Bola Tinubu since 2022, stressing that his position has remained consistent before, during, and after the 2023 presidential election.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant (Public Communications and Social Media), Lere Olayinka, on Saturday, said the Minister, who spoke at a special event organised to mark his 58th birthday anniversary, said his political decisions are guided by the principles of character and integrity, adding that he never concealed his support for President Tinubu from the outset.

He recalled that during the build-up to the 2023 presidential election, he was the only leading figure from the main opposition party, who openly declared support for President Tinubu, a decision he said was based on equity, fairness, and justice, as well as his conviction that power should shift to the South.

The Minister further argued that his leadership capacity was demonstrated in Rivers State during the elections, where the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the presidential poll while the PDP secured victories in the National Assembly, governorship, State House of Assembly, and local government elections under his watch.

At the birthday event held in the wee hours of Saturday at Wike’s residence in Abuja, leaders from different political divides gathered to celebrate the achievements and political impact of the former Rivers State Governor and current FCT Minister.

In attendance were National Assembly lawmakers from Rivers State, serving and former members, members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, chairmen of local government areas, as well as close friends and political associates.

Speakers took turns to extol the virtues of the Minister, describing him as an achiever and astute politician whose impacts are visible across the country, urging him not to relent and assuring him of their continued support.

Rivers State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors and former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, described the FCT Minister as the “naked wire” of Rivers politics.

Akawor, who is the ex-Director-General of Nyesom Wike’s 2015 governorship campaign, said Wike’s feat had shown that President Bola Tinubu picked the right product from the PDP to work with.

Also, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, who led 27 members of the House of Assembly to Wike’s residence, thanked the Minister for being a leader with a strong shoulder for everyone to lean on.

He promised the continued loyalty and support of the Assembly members to him, saying, “Wherever our leader (Wike) goes, we will follow him; whoever he is supporting, we will also support.”

Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government and River State Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Hon. Allwell Ihunda, who spoke on behalf of Local Government Chairmen, extolled Wike’s virtues, describing him as a consistent and compassionate leader.

Others who spoke were Chairman of the PDP National Caretaker Committee, Mohammed Abdulrahman, PDP Board of Trustees Chairman, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, PDP National Vice Chairman (South South), Chief Dan Orbih, his All Progressives Congress counterpart, Hon Victor Giadom, former Governor of Abia State, Dr Okieze Ikpiazu, Senator (Prof) Sandy Onor, Senator Magnus Abe, Senator George Sekibo, Senator Bari Mpigi, and others.

In his response, the Minister thanked his political family and associates for standing solidly behind him, acknowledging the role they have played in shaping his leadership journey.

He said he remained fulfilled working with his people and pledged to continue collaborating closely with them in the interest of the people of Rivers State and Nigeria at large.

Wike, who described criticism and abuses as one of the things that keep him going, added that he has never been bothered by those who abuse and criticise him.

The event ended with special prayers for the Minister and his family.