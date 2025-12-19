2027 Polls Won’t Be on Social Media, Tinubu Has No Rival — Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Friday said only someone hell-bent on a suicidal path or an outright imposter can dare to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Shettima stated this during the 15th meeting of the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

According to him, elections are not won on social media platforms like Twitter, now X.

“Only a fool hell-bent on a suicidal path or an outright imposter can dare to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 election. But we are in a democracy, and people are free to contest elections,” he said on Friday.

“But elections are not won by noise or nostalgia. Elections are not conducted, to follow the words of Uba Sani, elections are not conducted on Facebook, on Twitter. They are won by coalitions, credibility, and conviction.

“With the experience of our president is our shield, and the lessons of the past are our guide. I believe that 2027 is not a gamble; it is a responsibility, and by the grace of God, we shall have a renewable blessing,” Shettima told the gathering.