PDP Leadership Crisis: INEC Chair Amupitan Meets Turaki, Anyanwu-led Groups

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, is holding a meeting with the leadership of the two groups of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The meeting, which is being held at the INEC headquarters in Abuja, is at the instance of the INEC chairman ahead of the FCT area council elections and those of Osun and Ekiti states scheduled for next year.

The meeting is attended by the Tanimu Turaki-led national working committee and that of Samuel Anyanwu.

After the opening remarks of the Amupitan, who stated that the meeting was to try to understand why the commission was receiving correspondence from two groups claiming leadership of the PDP, journalists were asked to excuse themselves.

More to follow…