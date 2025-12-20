Ikeja Electric Headquarters Unsealed After ‘Undertaking’ — FCCPC

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) said it has unsealed the headquarters of Ikeja Electric Plc after the company committed to a binding undertaking to comply with the remedial process following consumer rights violations.

The A statement by the Commission’s Director, Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, on Friday said the DisCo’s headquarters was earlier sealed on December 11, 2025, because it failed to comply with a NERC directive to unbundle a Maximum Demand account into 20 individual accounts for a customer who had been without power for over two and a half years.

“Ikeja Electric undertook to resolve all consumer complaints referred to it by the FCCPC within agreed timelines.

“Any breach of the undertaking would expose it to renewed and escalated enforcement action under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act”, the statement said in part.

Reacting, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the FCCPC, Tunji Bello, said the Commission’s intervention was necessary to enforce the provisions of the FCCPA (2018).

“Our responsibility is to ensure that consumers are treated fairly and that service providers comply with lawful decisions and directives. Enforcement is not an end in itself. Where compliance is achieved and credible commitments are made, the Commission will respond appropriately,” he said.

Clarifying further, Bello said the outcome reflected the Commission’s balanced approach to regulation.

“We intervene decisively where consumer harm persists, and we de-escalate where enforceable compliance is secured. What remains constant is our duty to protect consumers and uphold regulatory accountability,” he said.