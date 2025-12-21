Yuletide: FCCPC Cautions Road Transporters Over Unexplained Fare Increases

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has cautioned inter-city road transport operators against arbitrary and unexplained fare increases during the ongoing yuletide travel period.

The warning was contained in a statement signed by the Commission’s Corporate Affairs Director, Ondaje Ijagwu, following a surge in consumer complaints from several parts of the country.

The FCCPC acknowledged that seasonal demand, operational pressures, and other legitimate cost factors may affect transport pricing. However, it stressed that consumers are entitled to clear, accurate, and timely information on fares before travel.

According to the Commission, any fare adjustment must be transparently communicated and applied fairly.

READ ALSO: Saturday News Recap: Obi’s Critique Of Tax Laws, Tinubu’s Yuletide Trip+ More

“The FCCPC also notes that these complaints are arising at a time when there are reports of reductions in the pump price of premium motor spirit across parts of the country. While fuel cost is only one of several inputs that may influence transport fares, increases that are not properly explained or disclosed raise valid consumer protection concerns,” the statement read in part.

Commenting on the development, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Tunji Bello, said the FCCPC is closely monitoring market conduct throughout the festive season and has intensified engagement with transport unions, park managers, and operators nationwide.

He explained that the engagements are preventive in nature and aimed at promoting responsible pricing practices, voluntary compliance, and orderly market behaviour.

Bello clarified that price increases are not unlawful in themselves. However, conduct that exploits consumers or takes unfair advantage of heightened seasonal demand may attract regulatory action under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.

He further warned that practices such as inadequate fare disclosure, coercive conduct, or coordinated pricing arrangements among operators to the detriment of consumers would be subjected to strict regulatory scrutiny. Where violations are established, offenders would face stiff penalties.

The Commission advised consumers to confirm fares before travel, retain evidence of payment, and report any suspected unfair practices through its complaint portal at http://complaints.fccpc.gov.ng

or via the hotlines 0805 600 3030 and 0805 600 2020.